Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Healthequity by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. 6,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

