Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.63 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in CDW by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDW by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in CDW by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 93,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,452 shares of company stock worth $14,241,764. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.25. 251,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56. CDW has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

