Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 550 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.94. 5,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,032. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $271.58 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.57 and a 200-day moving average of $313.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total value of $515,032.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $701,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $4,131,375. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

