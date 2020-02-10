Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 751 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,651. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $169.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

