The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

