The Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WU opened at $27.65 on Monday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on WU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Earnings History for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit