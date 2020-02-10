The Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WU opened at $27.65 on Monday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on WU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

