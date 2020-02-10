Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $374,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.53 on Monday, hitting $333.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day moving average of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

