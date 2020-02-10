Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,259. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

