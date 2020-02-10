Theta Fuel Price Up 30% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and $2.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009659 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

