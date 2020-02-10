Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

VZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.97. 302,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,859,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

