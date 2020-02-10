Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 985,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.32. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $144.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.