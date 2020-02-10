Tower Bridge Advisors Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises about 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 4,487,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

