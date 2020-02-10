Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 660.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $127,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after acquiring an additional 817,877 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 638,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.