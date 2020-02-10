Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,643 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.80. 61,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

