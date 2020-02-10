Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.94. 2,900,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

