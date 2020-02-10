TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.47–0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.TPI Composites also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TPIC stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $790.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.56.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

