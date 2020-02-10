Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,097,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after buying an additional 925,299 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,260,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after buying an additional 724,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 522,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

