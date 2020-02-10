Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tradition Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.21. 1,237,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,502. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

