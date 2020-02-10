Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.93. 5,460,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

