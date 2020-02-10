Tradition Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.1% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 236.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,579. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

