Tradition Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.40. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

