Tradition Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.36. 2,590,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,819. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.89. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

