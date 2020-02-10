Tradition Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.79. 2,336,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

