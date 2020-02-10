TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $820,847.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.84 or 0.05807417 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00056912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00127519 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,662,286 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

