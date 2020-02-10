Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $26.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRWH traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

