Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWST. ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 521,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.63. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $880,089.56. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $107,198.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,038.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,111 shares of company stock worth $1,911,892. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

