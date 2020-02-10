Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.43, but opened at $37.03. Twitter shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 1,183,547 shares.

Specifically, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,840 shares of company stock worth $2,759,169 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 726,908 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $21,754,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit