Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.43, but opened at $37.03. Twitter shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 1,183,547 shares.

Specifically, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,840 shares of company stock worth $2,759,169 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 726,908 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $21,754,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.