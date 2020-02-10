Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

UBER stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 48,976,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,636,342. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,079,076 shares of company stock worth $1,265,967,348 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

