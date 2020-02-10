Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,079,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,967,348.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17,180.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,011,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $128,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.