UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,079 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBS stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.