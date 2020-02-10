Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $94,563,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,312,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $28,496,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,793. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

