Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Under Armour by 218.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Under Armour by 53,353.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

