United Bank Buys 86 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $42.91 on Monday, reaching $2,122.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,051.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

