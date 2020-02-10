United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 127,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.