United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.91

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 1017963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on X shares. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.08.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,026,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in United States Steel by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 417,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United States Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 352,502 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in United States Steel by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 238,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 286,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

