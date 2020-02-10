UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of UPGS traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 59.40 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,690. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.40 ($1.31). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 17,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £15,263.60 ($20,078.40).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

