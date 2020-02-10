Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading Up 2.6%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a market cap of $35.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.28 million for the quarter.

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, manages, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company also focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Montreal and Quebec City, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

