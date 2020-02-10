US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,833 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.16. 20,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

