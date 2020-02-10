US Bancorp DE Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,607 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,386,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,637,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Best Buy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,131,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $86,164,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

