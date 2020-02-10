US Bancorp DE Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 177,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

