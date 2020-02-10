US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORI. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

