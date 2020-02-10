US Bancorp DE Sells 145 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after buying an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $332.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.