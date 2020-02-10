US Bancorp DE Sells 19,715 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $117.68. 25,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.