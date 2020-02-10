US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $100.03. 43,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

