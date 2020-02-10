USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $64.36 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.23 or 0.03559583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00253979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00135679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.