Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

