ValuEngine Downgrades Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Sell

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. 502,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cna Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

