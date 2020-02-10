ValuEngine Downgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.61. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.64%.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,972 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 373,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 186,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

