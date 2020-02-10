ValuEngine Lowers AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. AltiGen Communications has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.76.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

