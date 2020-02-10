ValuEngine Lowers AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. AltiGen Communications has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.76.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

