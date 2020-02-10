ValuEngine Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.23.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

